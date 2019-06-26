Man accused of killing Paso Robles man in Shandon stabbing makes first court appearance

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An Atascadero man charged with murder for a fatal stabbing in Shandon made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday, though he likely will not enter a plea until next week at the earliest.

Kejuan Guy Bynum is also charged with several sentencing enhancements for allegedly using a knife as well as for having prior convictions, related to the alleged June 1 stabbing that killed Cristopher Vento Wilson of Paso Robles.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Superior Court Judge Dodie Harman appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent Bynum, though that office usually refers murder cases to a private defense attorney.

A spokesperson for the Public Defender’s Office was not immediately available for comment following the hearing.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Bynum, 26, could face a minimum of 25 years to life in prison.

Harman ordered Bynum remain held without bail. He’s due back in court Monday.

He has been in custody without bail at San Luis Obispo County Jail since his arrest June 2. Because he was being held on an alleged parole violation, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office investigators had additional time to review the case with prosecutors before filing the murder charge Tuesday, 23 days after his arrest.

Court records show he’s currently on parole after serving state prison time for robbery and making criminal threats in 2015, according to San Luis Obispo Superior Court records. Prosecutors also charged him Tuesday with an additional sentencing enhancement for failing to remain free from jail custody for five years following his previous prison term.

At about 5 p.m., deputies received a 911 call reporting that two men had been fighting in the 200 block of Escondido Way when one of the men was stabbed, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, they found Wilson, 23, being treated by Cal Fire paramedics, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Wilson was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Bynum was found in a vehicle that police stopped at the 4th Street exit off Highway 101 in Pismo Beach and was taken into custody.





His mother previously told a Tribune reporter outside her son’s parole violation hearing that Bynum told her he was attacked by several men and dragged in the street in the fatal incident.





He had visible bruises on the left side of his face in his jail booking photo and first court appearance.

A Meal Train account has been created to provide food for Wilson’s family and to raise donations. For more information, visit mealtrain.com/trains/e95nnl.