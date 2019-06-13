Firefighters reach 75% containment on fire that scorched 2,000 acres near Shandon

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch.

A fire that burned through more than 2,000 acres of land near Shandon on Wednesday was 75% contained as of 11 a.m. Thursday — and firefighters hope to steadily increase containment throughout the day, according to Cal Fire.

“They’re hitting it real hard on the ground this morning,” Cal Fire public information officer Clint Bullard said Thursday. “We do expect containment figures to increase throughout the day and are hoping for full containment if not late today, early tomorrow.”

Temperatures on Thursday weren’t quite as high and the winds were cooperating, Bullard said.

“This are looking good out there,” he said.

Bullard said some of the challenges firefighters faced on Wednesday included wind and topography. The area where the fire broke out, off Highway 46 East of McMillan Canyon Road, is “deep, hilly terrain,” Bullard said.





There aren’t many roads out that way, and there are some canyons in the area that weren’t accessible to firefighters, Bullard said.

However, firefighters were able to get up on ridgetops and get around the fire to establish containment lines.

Local landowners also helped, by opening gates on their properties so fire engines could get to the blaze, Bullard said.

Aircraft was used to help fight the fire on Wednesday, but there was no need for a plane as of Thursday morning, Bullard said.

The fire broke out a little before 1 p.m. Wednesday and quickly grew, eventually forcing officials to shut down Highway 46 for several hours.

“The fire was burning up against the highway at one point and it was very dangerous for both the motoring public and the firefighters,” Bullard said. “We appreciate the assistance of the CHP and Caltrans in helping to shut down 46 East for that period of time. It really assisted the fighting of the fire significantly.”

The weather also helped firefighters as they battled the fire. The winds died down sometime in the evening and temperatures began to drop during the night, Bullard said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s the latest blaze of several in the past week.

On Monday afternoon, six vegetation fires broke out south of Shandon and burned a total of 120 acres before they were contained.

Recently, firefighters battled a rash of fires that broke out from Santa Margarita to Lake Nacimiento.

On June 5, a fire in California Valley burned 1,127 acres.