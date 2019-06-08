Crews responding to multiple brush fires throughout northern SLO County

SLO County is bracing for wildfire — and workers are clearing an evacuation path Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E

Crews are responding to reported vegetation fires near Santa Margarita Lake and Lake Nacimiento on Saturday afternoon.

The Santa Margarita Lake blaze reportedly reached 2 acres and was threatening two structures near the KOA campground, according to scanner traffic. Multiple units have been dispatched to the area.

Units were also called to a grass fire on Bee Rock Road north of Lake Nacimiento. There have been no reports of effected acreage on that blaze. However, there were reports of downed power lines.

The devastating Chimney Fire started on the south side of the lake two years ago.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Earlier in the day, a grass fire near Paso Robles was contained to a half acre, according to Cal Fire SLO.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning through Sunday for much of Northern California due to high fire danger from warm and windy conditions, although San Luis Obsipo County was not included in the warning.

North County was expected to reach triple-digits Saturday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.