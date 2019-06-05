Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze in California Valley

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch.

Update, 12 p.m.

The fire has burned about 100 acres of grass, Cal Fire said.

Original story:

Firefighters are responding to a fire in California Valley that has currently burned about 50 acres, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The fire was first reported at about 11 a.m. in the area of Boulder Creek Road and Belmont Trail off Highway 58, according to Cal Fire. The fire is burning in the grass, the agency said.

By 11:40 a.m., Cal Fire said the fire had the potential to grow to 100 acres.

The agency said it was designating the fire as a two-alarm blaze based on the potential for growth, which means it will request additional resources.

Last week, a fire in California Valley off Belmont Trail and Costa Mesa Road burned 835 acres.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.