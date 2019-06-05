Local
Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze in California Valley
Update, 12 p.m.
The fire has burned about 100 acres of grass, Cal Fire said.
Original story:
Firefighters are responding to a fire in California Valley that has currently burned about 50 acres, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.
The fire was first reported at about 11 a.m. in the area of Boulder Creek Road and Belmont Trail off Highway 58, according to Cal Fire. The fire is burning in the grass, the agency said.
By 11:40 a.m., Cal Fire said the fire had the potential to grow to 100 acres.
The agency said it was designating the fire as a two-alarm blaze based on the potential for growth, which means it will request additional resources.
Last week, a fire in California Valley off Belmont Trail and Costa Mesa Road burned 835 acres.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
