Fire in California Valley burns 900 acres
A wildfire that sparked Wednesday evening in California Valley burned 900 acres, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was first reported at about 5:10 p.m. off of Belmont Trail, Cal Fire said. By about 10 p.m., despite windy conditions, firefighters had managed to stop forward progress on the blaze, which burned mostly grass.
Some outbuildings were initially threatened by the fire, but no buildings were damaged or lost, Cal Fire said. No one was injured.
By about 10:20 p.m., the fire had burned 900 acres and was 50 percent contained.
This story will be updated with new containment numbers as they become available.
