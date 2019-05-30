Fire in California Valley burns 900 acres

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch.

A wildfire that sparked Wednesday evening in California Valley burned 900 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was first reported at about 5:10 p.m. off of Belmont Trail, Cal Fire said. By about 10 p.m., despite windy conditions, firefighters had managed to stop forward progress on the blaze, which burned mostly grass.

Some outbuildings were initially threatened by the fire, but no buildings were damaged or lost, Cal Fire said. No one was injured.

By about 10:20 p.m., the fire had burned 900 acres and was 50 percent contained.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This story will be updated with new containment numbers as they become available.