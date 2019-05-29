Smell smoke? Prescribed burns are planned for Morro Bay, San Simeon

How to protect your home from wildfires Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire.

Two North Coast state park areas are scheduled for prescribed-burning treatments Wednesday through Friday.





A 5-acre grassland burn is planned along the campground road between the upper and lower campgrounds of Hearst San Simeon State Park, near San Simeon Creek Road.

A 3-acre grassland burn is also set to happen adjacent to La Loma Avenue near Quintana Road at Morro Bay State Park. Actual locations and the burn operations themselves will be determined by weather conditions.

Nearby neighbors were to be notified once sites were finalized. When the planned fires are underway, smoke could be visible.

The operations will be done by State Parks in cooperation with Cal Fire, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and local fire departments.

State Parks said in a news release that using active fire in prescribed operations helps to manage vegetation, restore natural ecosystem processes and reduce the woody debris associated with dead and dying trees. The operations will establish an anchor point from which future rotational burning can occur.

Officials recommend that, if you smell smoke, take precautions, use common sense and reduce harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities, especially for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart conditions.

Be especially alert and extremely cautious when driving near the prescribed fire operations, because fire personnel and equipment will be in the area, and smoke could reduce visibility.

For details, call 805-927-2065.