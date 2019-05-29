Local
You might see smoke in the North County on Friday. Here’s why
Camp Roberts will conduct a training burn on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.
Fire agencies from San Diego to Monterey will participate in the burn, which will also serve to reduce fire hazards on base, the APCD said.
The agencies will practice “wildland firefighting techniques to further their understanding and abilities in the case of real wildland fire scenarios,” the APCD said.
The burn will clear approximately 9,000 acres of land, according to Meghan Field, an air quality specialist with the APCD. It will take place in the range area, on the northwest section of Camp Roberts National Guard Base, about 4 miles northwest of San Miguel.
It could be delayed and rescheduled if weather conditions don’t permit.
The APCD warns that “children, the elderly, and those that already have a respiratory condition are the most susceptible to the health impacts of wood smoke and should use caution if they smell smoke.”
