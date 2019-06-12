Firefighters responding to two-alarm fire on Highway 46 near Shandon

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch.

Update, 1:20 p.m.

The fire is now at 50 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Original story:

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire on Highway 46 near Shandon, according to Cal Fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The fire has burned 10 acres and is spreading at a moderate rate, Cal Fire said. The fire is east of McMillan Canyon Road.

Cal Fire is calling the blaze a two-alarm fire, which means they will request additional resources to fight it.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.