Firefighters responding to two-alarm fire on Highway 46 near Shandon
Update, 1:20 p.m.
The fire is now at 50 acres, according to Cal Fire.
Original story:
Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire on Highway 46 near Shandon, according to Cal Fire.
The fire has burned 10 acres and is spreading at a moderate rate, Cal Fire said. The fire is east of McMillan Canyon Road.
Cal Fire is calling the blaze a two-alarm fire, which means they will request additional resources to fight it.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
