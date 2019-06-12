Local

Firefighters responding to two-alarm fire on Highway 46 near Shandon

How to prepare for and avoid starting wildfires in SLO County

Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. By
Up Next
Cal Fire Deputy Chief Eric Cleveland of San Luis Obispo offers a few tips for ranch fire preparedness and talks about a mapping effort on Santa Margarita Ranch. By

Update, 1:20 p.m.

The fire is now at 50 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Original story:

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire on Highway 46 near Shandon, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has burned 10 acres and is spreading at a moderate rate, Cal Fire said. The fire is east of McMillan Canyon Road.

Cal Fire is calling the blaze a two-alarm fire, which means they will request additional resources to fight it.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  