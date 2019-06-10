Firefighters battling multiple vegetation fires south of Shandon

SLO County is bracing for wildfire — and workers are clearing an evacuation path Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E

Firefighters are responding to multiple vegetation fires that broke out south of Shandon, according to Cal Fire.

There are 6 fires, which have so far burned about 20 acres total, Cal Fire said. All the fires are burning along Bitterwater Road.

The fires were first reported at about noon, according to scanner traffic.

Additional information was not immediately available.

A heat advisory was issued Monday morning for the North County, including the cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero.

It’s been a busy few weeks for firefighters: over the weekend, firefighters battled a rash of fires that broke out from Santa Margarita to Lake Nacimiento. On Wednesday, a fire in California Valley burned 1,127 acres.

This story will be updated.



