Heat advisory issued for Paso, Atascadero and SLO County’s interior valleys

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke Nichole Fort, Emergency Room nurse at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo discusses how to identify symptoms of heat stroke and what action to take. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nichole Fort, Emergency Room nurse at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo discusses how to identify symptoms of heat stroke and what action to take.

A heat advisory has been issued in the North County due to high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory, which affects the cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero, as well as San Luis Obispo County’s interior valleys, will go into effect at 10 a.m. Monday and last until 9 p.m. Monday, the agency said.

The National Weather Service said they’re issuing the advisory because temperatures could be hot enough to cause heat-related illnesses.

The agency said they expect temperatures to reach between 94 and 104 degrees, “about 20 degrees above normal and near calendar day records.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The people most vulnerable to heat-related illness include those involved in outside activities, young children, the elderly and those with no air conditioning, the agency said.

The National Weather Service urged everyone to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, stay in an air-conditioned room and check on relatives and neighbors.

The agency also cautioned people not to leave children and pets alone in a hot car.

“Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” the agency said.

In the last week, temperatures have reached scorching levels in the North County: Paso Robles recorded its first triple-digit temperatures of the season on Tuesday, and hot and breezy weather helped spark a rash of fires that broke out from Santa Margarita to Lake Nacimiento on Saturday into Sunday.