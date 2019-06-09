Weather News

SLO County weather forecast for the week of June 10: Hot temperatures continue

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County

Record-breaking temperatures in San Luis Obispo County cause people to escape the heat at Avila Beach on Saturday, September 2, 2017. By
Up Next
Record-breaking temperatures in San Luis Obispo County cause people to escape the heat at Avila Beach on Saturday, September 2, 2017. By

Get used to the sun, San Luis Obispo County.

Increasing high pressure over California will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds to start the week.

These offshore winds will produce low relative humidity levels, clear skies and much warmer temperatures throughout San Luis Obispo County. Over this time frame, the inland valleys (Paso Robles) will reach triple-digit levels, while the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) will hit the mid-80s.

The beaches will range between the high-70s to the mid-80s with the warmest temperatures occurring during the late morning hours, before the onshore flow brings cooler marine air to shoreline during the afternoon hours. Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) westerly winds on Monday into Wednesday will allow a persistent marine layer with night and morning fog and mist to develop along the coastline.

This condition will produce cooler temperatures, especially along the beaches. Increasing northwesterly winds, cooler temperatures and more sunshine along the beaches is forecast on Thursday into Friday. However, areas of heavy drizzle could develop during early morning hours along the northwesterly facing beaches.

Surf report

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet with the same period on Monday through Wednesday. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Thursday and Friday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (175-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Sunday and will continue through Wednesday. A higher-energy Southern Hemisphere swell could arrive along our coastline on June 16.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

57, 100

57, 96

57, 92

54, 92

53, 88

53, 87

55, 90

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

57, 80

56, 78

55, 75

54, 73

53, 70

52, 69

53, 72

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

San Luis Obispo County received steady rain on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Take a drive from SLO to Montana de Oro and Morro Bay in the wet weather.

By

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  