2 killed in head-on collision on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

Two people were killed in an early-morning crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, according to the CHP.

Just after 2:30 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2012 gray Ford Fiesta south in the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101, near Higuera Street, the CHP said.

At the same time, a 43-year-old Los Osos man was driving a silver Honda Civic north in the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101.

The vehicles collided head-on and both people died as a result, the CHP said.

Both the Los Osos man, and the woman, who was from Bellevue, Washington, have not been identified.

The collision is under investigation.

The CHP said it does not yet know if distracted driving, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.