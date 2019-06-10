Reported head-on crash blocking Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

Update, 2 p.m.

Highway 41 West is now open, according to the CHP. Three people have been taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, but information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Original story:

A head-on collision is reportedly blocking Highway 41 West, according to the CHP.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The crash happened on Highway 41 near Cerro Alto Road at 12:35 p.m., the CHP said. Two vehicles are involved, according to Caltrans.

Highway 41 will be closed for about an hour, according to the CHP. In Atascadero, the highway is closed at Los Altos Road. The highway is closed at Calle La Palta in Morro Bay.

Additional information, such as the extent of injuries in the crash, was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.