Reported head-on crash blocking Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero
Update, 2 p.m.
Highway 41 West is now open, according to the CHP. Three people have been taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, but information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
Original story:
A head-on collision is reportedly blocking Highway 41 West, according to the CHP.
The crash happened on Highway 41 near Cerro Alto Road at 12:35 p.m., the CHP said. Two vehicles are involved, according to Caltrans.
Highway 41 will be closed for about an hour, according to the CHP. In Atascadero, the highway is closed at Los Altos Road. The highway is closed at Calle La Palta in Morro Bay.
Additional information, such as the extent of injuries in the crash, was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
