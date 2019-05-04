It’s official: No more left-hand turns at El Campo Road and Highway 101

Here’s what officials proposed to help safety at El Campo, Highway 101 Safety proposals are moving forward for the El Campo Highway 101 crossing where Jordan Grant was killed in a collision. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Safety proposals are moving forward for the El Campo Highway 101 crossing where Jordan Grant was killed in a collision.

Left-hand turns at four intersections along Highway 101 — including the El Campo Road crossing — will soon be impossible.

A week after the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors directed the agency to shut down left-hand turns at the crossings, Caltrans has confirmed it will begin the necessary road work to implement the changes.

According to Caltrans, construction will begin at the four intersections on May 13.

The other three intersections that will be worked on are: Tower Grove Drive in front of Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Hemi Road and an unnamed road between El Campo Road and Tower Grover Drive.

The decision to stop left turns onto the highway at these intersections comes largely as a result of a grassroots campaign by the parents of Jordan Grant, who was killed in a crash at the El Campo Road crossing in October 2018.

Jordan, an 18-year-old Cal Poly student, was heading southbound on the highway when a car pulled out from El Campo Road, hitting his motorcycle. He was declared dead at the scene.

James Grant, father of Jordan Grant, killed in a traffic collision at the intersection of El Campo and Highway 101 said: " We know what the answer is right now. Our request, please act with urgency." He spoke to SLOCOG board.

Since then, the Grant family has campaigned to have the deadly intersection shut down.

The roadwork beginning Monday is planned only in the highway median so access to all local businesses and residences will be maintained, according to a Caltrans news release.

Motorists will see lane closures on the northbound side of the highway from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and southbound from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on weeknights.





The construction will be completed by the end of May.