Car drives into Santa Margarita Lake, CHP says

UPDATE: A Toyota Tacoma was fully submerged in the lake and the incident appears to be related to a medical issue, according to a CHP post at 9:34 a.m.

“Cal Fire is working getting the vehicle out,” according to the CHP.

Air support is no longer needed, CHP officials posted.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: A vehicle has been found in Santa Margarita Lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.





The incident was reported at 9:01 a.m. and authorities are responding.

A CHP official, reached briefly by phone, said the automobile is believed to have gone in the recreational area of the lake, located southeast of Santa Margarita, and the situation is “fluid.”





The incident is being responded to by Cal Fire.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.



