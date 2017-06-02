Caltrans offered a look at the work being done to build the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, which was demolished earlier this year after it was worn down by winter storms and deemed unsafe. Courtesy of Caltrans
Caltrans offered a look at the work being done to build the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, which was demolished earlier this year after it was worn down by winter storms and deemed unsafe. Courtesy of Caltrans

Local

June 02, 2017 2:43 PM

Watch sparks fly as welders cut, form massive girders for new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge

By Kayla Missman

Caltrans offered a behind-the-scenes look at its construction of the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, which was demolished earlier this year after it was worn down by winter storms and deemed unsafe.

62-foot-long steel girders for the bridge are being fabricated at the XKT Engineering Plant in Vallejo. Once finished, they’ll be painted and sent to the Highway 1 construction site, where they’ll be assembled and “launched across the canyon,” Caltrans Structural Materials Representative Jason Wilcox said in the video.

The speed of this project is “very unique,” Wilcox said — it’s only been a few months since crews realized the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge was failing, and they’ve already designed a new bridge and started fabrication.

The new bridge is expected to cost about $24 million and open in mid- to late September.

Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

Watch as crews bring down most of Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The bridge cracked and shifted during recent winter storms and could not be repaired. This video was taken by Stan Russell, executive director of Big Sur Chamber of Commerce.

Stan Russell

Final section of Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge comes tumbling down

The third and final span of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur was demolished on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The bridge was deemed unsafe in February because it shifted after of a series of strong storms.

Kyle Evans on behalf of Caltrans

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the work for the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge

