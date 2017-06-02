Watch sparks fly as welders cut, form massive girders for new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:30 Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the work for the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge Pause 1:04 New program helps SLO County workers get into tech 1:12 Tree removal in Sunken Gardens, Atascadero 1:04 Morro Bay's new police Chief Gregory Allen discusses his goals for city 1:15 Watch the moment the 'kill vehicle' launched from Vandenberg hit its target 1:47 Edith Knight's daughter discusses electioneering trial's toll on her mother 0:49 24-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says 1:20 Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County 2:56 Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice 0:53 Aerial view of 2017 Lightning in a Bottle music festival at Lake San Antonio Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Caltrans offered a look at the work being done to build the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, which was demolished earlier this year after it was worn down by winter storms and deemed unsafe. Courtesy of Caltrans

Caltrans offered a look at the work being done to build the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, which was demolished earlier this year after it was worn down by winter storms and deemed unsafe. Courtesy of Caltrans