Here’s what the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur will look like

Caltrans has released renderings of what the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur will look like.
The bridge, which will be constructed using steel girders and extend 320 feet across the canyon, will replace the bridge from 1967 that was badly damaged by winter storms and demolished in March. The new bridge will not include columns in order to prevent it from being damaged by landslides.
The bridge will cost about $24 million and is expected to be open to the public in mid-to-late September, Caltrans said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments