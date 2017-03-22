Local

March 22, 2017 10:21 PM

Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition complete as final span comes tumbling down

By Gabby Ferreira

The third and final span of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur was demolished on Wednesday afternoon, Caltrans said.

The collapsing bridge, which was deemed unsafe and permanently closed in mid-February, was originally scheduled to be demolished last Monday. However, a 6,000-pound wrecking ball failed to break the bridge’s supports. After making some adjustments, demolition crews went back to work, and two-thirds of the bridge came down Saturday.

On Monday, crews focused on relocating equipment to the south side of the Highway 1 bridge before demolition resumed.

Now that the entire bridge has been knocked down, Caltrans crews will spend the next several days removing concrete and steel rebar from the canyon. The fallen materials will be taken to recycling centers.

Crews can then turn their attention to construction of a steel bridge to replace the old one. That project is expected to take about six months, weather permitting, according to Caltrans.

