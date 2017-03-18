Big Sur’s Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge mostly demolished, leaving gaping hole in Hwy. 1

1:08 Arroyo Grande High retires Ryan Teixeira's number Pause

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

1:05 'This is not a newspaper; this is an online rag sheet': Reactions to Cal Coast News losing libel lawsuit

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

0:11 Video shows large shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

3:19 Paso Robles school board discusses censuring Trustee Chris Bausch

0:48 Water gushes out of sinkhole after main break near Cal Poly in SLO