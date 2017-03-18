Big Sur’s Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge mostly demolished, leaving gaping hole in Hwy. 1

After a rocky start, construction crews demolished about two-thirds of the cracking Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur on Saturday, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the Highway 1 bridge.
Crews knocked down the infrastructure’s two fractured columns, Caltrans District 5 spokeswoman Susana Cruz said Saturday evening. Videos of the demolition show debris – which will be reused in the new bridge or recycled – falling into the canyon below.
Work on bringing down the rest of the bridge will resume Monday, when crews will focus on breaking the final, more intact column and clearing the wreckage, Cruz said. It may take the entire week to finish the process, Cruz said, and rain expected to move into the Central Coast could delay the work further.
The demolition, which was slated to begin Monday, was halted after a 6,000-pound wrecking ball failed to break the bridge’s supports. Construction picked up again Thursday after crews adjusted the arm of the crane and swapped two of its valves so the wrecking ball would drop with more force.
