Demolition of Big Sur bridge resumes after two-day delay

After a two-day delay, demolition of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge resumed Wednesday, Caltrans announced.
The demolition is expected to continue until sundown Wednesday and may resume Thursday morning if necessary, according to a news release from the agency.
Originally, the bridge was scheduled to be demolished Monday morning, but the 6,000-pound wrecking ball couldn’t break the bridge’s supports.
During recent storms, the bridge shifted several feet and two of its three columns were fractured. Officials declared a permanent closure in mid-February, saying the bridge was “damaged beyond repair.”
Construction of a new bridge could take at least six months. Caltrans does not have a price estimate yet for the new bridge, contracted by Golden State Engineering and designed by Caltrans Structure Design, but construction could cost between $20 million and $30 million.
Comments