Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur to be demolished Monday

The cracked and collapsing Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge will be demolished Monday morning, Caltrans officials said Friday.
Crews will take a 23-foot-tall crane — already on-site — and drop a 6,000-pound wrecking ball onto the bridge at 7 a.m. Monday, Caltrans spokeswoman Susana Cruz said.
Since its construction, the entire infrastructure has shifted several feet and received fractures to two of its three columns, Cruz said. The Highway 1 bridge closed permanently to all traffic in mid-February because of the structural deterioration.
“The bridge is kind of like a loose tooth, you know,” Cruz said.
When the bridge collapses into the canyon after the demolition, its pieces will either be broken up and hauled away or reused for the new bridge, Cruz said.
Cruz estimated that it could take six to nine months to construct a new structure — and it could mean many more weeks, if not months, of isolation for the residents and businesspeople stranded in the Big Sur area.
“They’re going to try to expedite it,” Cruz said of the timeline. “But expediting for a bridge is not anytime like a week or two. It’s like six months. Maybe nine months or less if they can.”
Caltrans does not have a price estimate yet for the new bridge, which will be designed by Golden State Engineering, but the construction could cost between $20 million and $30 million, she said.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
