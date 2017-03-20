Local

March 20, 2017 6:03 PM

Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition work pauses while crews move equipment

By Gabby Ferreira

Constructions crews took a brief break from razing the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur on Monday as they moved equipment from the demolished side of the structure to the still-standing portion to the south. Demolition work is expected to resume later in the week.

On Saturday, crews demolished about two-thirds of the cracking bridge. Crews on Monday focused on relocating equipment to the south side of the bridge, so that crews later in the week can begin breaking the final, more intact column and clearing the wreckage, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.

The demolition is expected to take several days to complete, Shivers said, and work to recover debris from the demolished bridge will also happen over the next several days.

The bridge was permanently closed in mid-February, when recent storms caused the bridge to shift several feet and receive fractures to two of its three columns. Officials said it was “damaged beyond repair.”

A replacement bridge will be built, Caltrans said. Construction on that bridge is expected to take nine to 12 months to finish.

