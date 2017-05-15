Key Big Sur road to close as Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge construction picks up

Nacimiento-Fergusson Road in Monterey County will close Tuesday and Thursday as Caltrans convoys deliver materials to the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge construction site.

The road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. both days, Caltrans said, and anyone who wants to travel west on the road should do so before it closes. Motorists who want to travel east toward Highway 101 will be held at Highway 1 until the Caltrans convoy passes.

Tuesday’s convoy will carry about 50 percent of the rock and sand needed to create concrete abutments for the bridge, Caltrans said. Thursday’s convoy will carry two concrete boom pumps, two mobile mixers and a Vactor truck, which will all be used in creating concrete abutments for the bridge, the agency said.

With Highway 1 closed to the north and south of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge site, Nacimiento-Fergusson Road is the only way to reach central portions of Big Sur.

The new bridge, which is expected to cost about $24 million, is predicted to open in mid- to late September, Caltrans said. The old Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge was demolished in March, after severe winter storms made the bridge unsafe.