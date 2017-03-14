Dozens sign up to speak on day 2 of Phillips 66 oil-by-rail appeal

The city of Grover Beach was one of the first to officially oppose Phillips 66’s plan to import crude oil by rail to its Nipomo Mesa refinery.
On Tuesday, Mayor Pro Tem Mariam Shah told the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors why.
“The part of the (Environmental Impact Report) that I could not get over is the daily air pollution that these trains were going to bring into my town, into my kids’ lungs, into their friends’ lungs. That pollution cannot be mitigated,” Shah said.
She is one of dozens of people who signed up to speak in the second day of a public hearing on the Phillips 66 project.
Phillips 66 has asked the board to overturn a county Planning Commission decision rejecting a proposal to build a 1.3-mile rail spur so it can haul 6.6 million gallons of crude oil per week.
Company spokesman James Anderson on Monday said the project to bring oil from throughout Northern America is “crucial to the survival of the refinery.”
Diesel particulate matter emissions in the county associated with the rail spur project would be about 24 pounds per day, with 7.5 pounds per day at the refinery in Nipomo, according to a county staff report. Both numbers exceed the county Air Pollution Control District threshold of 1.25 pounds per day.
On Monday, dozens of opponents to the project from communities across California voiced concerns about what they view as health and safety risks that outweigh any benefit brought by the plan. They argued that they shouldn’t assume the risk of a devastating train derailment and explosion.
The day was filled with visual political theater, including the unrolling of a spool of paper on which 5,000 people had allegedly signed a petition in opposition to the plan. Opponents also held a rally at noon in downtown San Luis Obispo.
The company has argued it needs additional sources of oil to stay competitive and the alternative is to truck in oil. It appealed the Planning Commission decision on several points, including the allegation that commissioners missed the deadline to determine 20 acres on the proposed site as Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area that cannot be developed. Phillips 66 argues the proposal can be approved under the California Environmental Quality Act.
County staff has recommended that the supervisors uphold commissioners 3-2 decision and reject the plan.
Supervisor John Peschong recused himself because Phillips 66 was a client before he was elected in November. Phillips 66 reported paying Peschong’s political consulting and public affairs firm $262,313 in “other political giving” in 2015.
That leaves four supervisors to decide the matter. If the vote is an even split, the Planning Commission decision will stand.
