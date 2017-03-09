Judge rules against Phillips 66 motion to stop SLO County hearings on oil-by-rail plan

A judge has ruled against Phillips 66 Company, in a decision that will allow the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors to proceed with a public hearing next week about the company’s controversial oil-by-rail proposal.
“The Court will not interfere with the proceedings pending before the Board,” said San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Barry T. La Barbera in a final ruling issued Tuesday afternoon.
“We are very pleased with the court’s ruling,” said county counsel Rita L. Neal. “We believe the Board of Supervisors should have the opportunity to proceed with the hearings and that Phillips 66 is required to exhaust all of their administrative remedies before they proceed to court.”
The company with headquarters in Houston, Texas has not responded to a request for comment.
The company had appealed a county Planning Commission decision in October 2016 to reject a land use proposal to build a 1.3-mile rail spur connecting the Phillips 66 refinery on Nipomo Mesa to the main rail line, so the company can import crude oil by train. Phillips 66 has proposed bringing in three trains per week, each carrying up to 2.2 million gallons of crude.
Hundreds of supporters and opponents from around the state packed the Planning Commission hearings, with proponents stressing the jobs created by the refinery and critics warning that a derailment could be catastrophic.
The company appealed the Planning Commission’s decision both to the county and to the court, and argued that the court should prohibit the county from proceeding with its appeal process — including the public hearing — until the court ruled on the company’s assertion that the commission inappropriately applied an ordinance about environmentally sensitive habitat area.
The county, along with six environmental organizations that intervened in the suit, asked the judge to throw out the entire case on procedural grounds and allow the county to proceed through its appeal process to address the question of the ordinance. The Board of Supervisors are scheduled to hold a hearing on the project beginning Monday and possibly continuing through the week.
The judge on Tuesday mostly agreed with the county, except on one point.
The company in its original filing argued that the ordinance the Planning Commission used to reject the Phillips 66 project was unconstitutional. That is a matter the county can’t rule on because they are barred from doing so by the state Constitution, La Barbera said.
On that issue alone, the company can file an amended complaint with the court.
