Phillips 66 appeals oil-by-rail plan to SLO County supervisors

Phillips 66 Co. has appealed the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission’s rejection of its oil-by-rail plan to county supervisors.
The appeal was filed Wednesday afternoon, county Supervising Planner Ryan Hostetter said Thursday morning. It’s unknown at this point when the appeal will be heard by the Board of Supervisors.
Phillips 66 had sought approval to build a 1.3-mile rail spur from its Nipomo Mesa refinery to the main rail line so it could receive crude oil by train. The proposal called for deliveries from three 80-car trains per week, with each train hauling about 2.2 million gallons of crude oil.
The proposal had pitted Phillips 66 and its supporters, who said the project was safe and would provide jobs, against residents and officials in cities on the rail line across the state who said they feared a derailment that could devastate their communities.
Phillips 66 company officials have said the project would benefit the local and regional economy during construction and later with the addition of eight to 12 new employees and likely more property tax paid to the county.
In addition, they maintain the project would enhance the competitiveness and vitality of the refinery by increasing its access to crude markets across North America that are available by rail.
Hostetter said the company filed a large packet of material justifying its appeal, which should be on the county’s website at www.slocounty.ca.gov/planning.htm later Thursday or Friday.
The Planning Commission voted 3-2 on Oct. 5 to reject the project, with commissioners Don Campbell and Jim Harrison dissenting. Commissioner Jim Irving joined commissioners Eric Meyer and Ken Topping on Wednesday to deny the plan.
The vote came as a bit of a surprise after a straw vote to deny the project had failed in May.
Irving, who became the swing vote on the project, said he believes it would help Phillips 66 stay competitive but added: “I don’t think the case has been made that we can override the recommendations of our staff and the county, so I will join Meyer and Topping in voting against it.”
In a separate vote, the Planning Commission agreed unanimously to send to the Board of Supervisors the conditions of approval that the commission vetted over several meetings, regardless of the panel’s vote on the overall project.
Irving made that request, explaining to his fellow commissioners that if an appeal is made, “I want it very clear what our stance is on these conditions of approval.”
