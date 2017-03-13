Appeal of Phillips 66’s Nipomo oil-by-rail project draws overflow crowd at SLO hearing

More than 150 people have packed the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning, for the first day of what is expected to be a weeklong hearing on the Phillips 66 Co. proposal to build a rail spur so the company can haul 6.6 million gallons of crude oil per week by rail to its Nipomo Mesa refinery.
Dozens of opponents and proponents, some from across the state, are in overflow seating in a conference room, the lobby and nearby Fremont Theater to witness the proceedings. Speaker sign-ups began at 8 a.m. at the Fremont Theater. So far about 80 people have signed up.
Public comments are expected to begin Monday afternoon after a morning of presentations by county staff, and by representatives of Phillips 66 and Los Osos resident Jeff Edwards, who both appealed the Planning Commission's decision to the supervisors.
The hearing is also being streamed online.
The task facing the supervisors is to decide whether to uphold a 3-2 vote of the county Planning Commission in October, denying Phillips 66 development permits to build the 1.3-mile rail spur from the main rail line to the refinery, plus pipelines and five associated tracks on refinery property.
The construction would make it possible for Phillips 66 to bring three 80-car trains per week, each train carrying about 2.2 million gallons of crude, to the refinery. Crude is now delivered to the refinery by pipeline.
County Supervisor John Peschong has said he will recuse himself from the hearing because Phillips 66 was a client before he was elected in November. Phillips 66 reported paying Peschong’s political consulting and public affairs firm $262,313 in “other political giving” in 2015. That leaves four supervisors to decide the matter; if the vote is an even split, the Planning Commission decision will stand.
The refinery’s oil-by-rail proposal has ignited protests from cities, public agencies, residents, businesses and environmental groups along the rail line between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, who said they feared a derailment that could devastate entire communities.
Supporters, including Phillips 66 employees, union representatives and other business owners and individuals, noted the refinery’s good safety record, its well-paying jobs and philanthropy that benefit the local economy.
In the months leading up to the Planning Commission hearings, the county received more than 10,000 letters of support and protest. Hundreds of people spoke during the commission’s three days of hearings in February 2016, followed by more hearings in May and September before the commission ultimately voted in October.
