SLO County supervisors declare state of emergency after storms slam region

1:28 Why this hiker is fighting the relocation of Ontario Ridge Trail near Avila Beach Pause

0:55 Beached gray whale found at Pismo State Beach

5:04 Lawyer for John Wallace says claims of malfeasance are unfounded

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High