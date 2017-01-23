Outages, road closures persist in SLO County on Monday

Power outages throughout SLO County on Sunday caused thousands to lose power. On Monday morning, about 900 people were still without power throughout the county. Here are SLO County outages as of 10:30 a.m.:
Grover Beach
▪ 548 people in the area bordered by Farroll Road and Highway 1 have been without power since 5:41 a.m. The cause of the outage is unknown.There is a smaller outage nearby, caused by a broken power pole, affecting 57 people.
Avila Beach
▪ An outage was reported at about 5:12 a.m. and is affecting 163 people in the area of Wild Cherry Canyon and Lupine Canyon Road. The cause of the outage is unknown.
Nipomo
▪ 16 people are still without power in the area of Dana Foothill Road and Rancho Road. The outage was reported at 8:20 a.m. Sunday and PG&E predicts power will be back by 3 p.m. The outage was caused by a broken power pole.
Arroyo Grande
▪ 14 people in the area of Zenon Way north of Willow Road are without power due to a downed power line. The outage was reported at 8:08 a.m. Sunday and is expected to be fixed by 7 p.m. There are a few scattered outages around that area affecting an additional 20 people.
▪ 50 people in the Los Berros Road area have been without power since 8:10 a.m. Sunday due to damaged equipment on a power pole, PG&E said. Power is expected to be back by 7 p.m.
▪ 50 people near Halcyon Road and Calle de los Suei haven’t had power since 8:19 a.m. Sunday because of downed power lines. Power is projected to be back by 7 p.m.
Morro Bay
▪ Three scattered outages affecting a total of 62 people along Highway 1 north of Morro Bay High School. One of the outages was caused by damaged power equipment, and the causes of the other two outages are unknown.
Paso Robles
▪ Power has been out in the area of Spring Street between 16th Street and 24th Street since 8:48 Sunday morning due to a broken power pole. The outage is affecting 60 and power is estimated to come back at 4 p.m.
Here are road closures as of 10:30 a.m.:
▪ El Pomar Drive between Moss Lane and Vaquero Drive in Templeton, due to mudslide. Road is expected to be closed all day.
▪ Orlando Drive at Marlborough Lane, Cambria
▪ North River Road at the low river crossing, near San Miguel
▪ Airport Road at the low river crossing, near San Miguel
▪ Branch Mill Road from Huasna Road to School Road, Arroyo Grande
▪ H Street at Margarita Avenue, Santa Margarita
▪ B Street from Birch Avenue to Ash Avenue, Cayucos
▪ Pomeroy between Grant Avenue and Rocky Place, Arroyo Grande
▪ Sheridan Road between Highway 1 and Callender Road
