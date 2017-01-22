More than 2,000 customers without power as storm soaks Central Coast

This story was updated at 2:20 p.m.
Sunday morning saw multiple power outages across the Central Coast, leaving more than 5,000 customers without power. According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, the agency has responded to 11 storm-related calls since 7:30 a.m., including multiple reports of downed power lines. As of 10:45 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported 26 incidents, five of which were specifically related to downed power lines.
Arroyo Grande
▪ 1,653 people are without power after an outage reported at 8:10 a.m. PG&E said the cause of the outage, which stretches from El Campo Road to Highway 1, was damaged equipment on a power pole.
Nipomo
▪ At 7:59 a.m., 79 people were affected by an outage in the area of Orchard Road and Grace Lane. Cause is unknown
Paso Robles
▪ An outage reported at 8:48 a.m. has affected 601 customers in the area of Spring Street between 24th Street and 16th Street. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office issued a reverse 911 due to downed power lines.
Cambria
▪ 81 people in the area of Fern Drive and Kenneth Drive have been without power since 6:38 a.m. Trees on power lines caused the outage.
