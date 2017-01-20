Rains flood Pismo hotel and roads throughout SLO County

Update, 11:30 a.m.: CHP crews are on scene for a rock slide on Adelaida Road, three miles east of Nacimiento Lake Road.
According to CHP, there are boulders in the eastbound lane near Wild Coyote Winery. County Roads will be advised if CHP cannot remove the boulders.
Power has also been restored to the 2,401 PG&E customers without power in Arroyo Grande.
Original story:
Heavy rains wreaked havoc across the county Friday morning, with numerous reports of flooding throughout the county and trouble along common commuter paths like Highway 101.
Residents at the Seacrest Hotel in Pismo Beach had a wet wakeup call Friday morning when the hotel apparently flooded because of the onslaught of rain.
At approximately 8 a.m., firefighters responded to the hotel for a call. When they wrapped up the incident, the firefighters rode in the elevator down to the first floor.
When the doors opened, a rush of water flooded in.
“That was the first indication that probably something was wrong,” Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said Friday at 10 a.m.
According to Elms, the first floor of the hotel was flooded, likely because of standing water collecting on the road near the hotel.
The department began evacuating all of the guests in the hotel, and assisted in clearing drainage around the building to help the buildup of water drain.
As of 10 a.m., all the guests had been evacuated and most of the water had been diverted out of the building.
“It’s just a muddy mess in there right now,” Elms said.
The county’s roads were also hit especially hard by the storm this morning, with traffic along Highway 101 in Pismo Beach coming to a near standstill early in the morning as crews attempted to remove mud and debris near the Price Street off-ramp.
Avila Beach Drive and Ontario Road outside of Pismo were closed for flooding as of 10 a.m. North 12th Street at Nacimiento Road was also closed in Grover Beach.
Flooding was reported on Highway 101 near Main Street in Templeton; on Creston Road, Salinas Avenue and Florence Street, and Highway 101 and Curbaril Avenue in Atascadero; on Highway 46 near the Shandon rest area; on Buckley Road and Vachell Lane in San Luis Obispo; and on Price Canyon Road and Highway 227 near the Cold Canyon landfill, as well as Cecchetti Road and Lopez Drive in the South County.
Elms said there were numerous traffic collisions throughout the county Friday morning, but most of those were minor, non-injury incidents.
He did caution residents to be prepared for possible flooding and have an evacuation plan in mind in case flooding occurs in their areas.
Roughly 2,401 customers in Arroyo Grande were without power Friday morning as well. The cause is currently unknown. PG&E crews were on scene.
