Power outages, car crashes and road closures reported across SLO County after heavy rain

By Gabby Ferreira

February 04, 2019 09:02 AM

A power outage was affecting 89 PG&E customers northeast of Morro Bay following heavy rain early Monday morning. Elsewhere in San Luis Obispo, authorities were responding to car crashes, flooding and debris on the road.

The power outage, located along Highway 41, began at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, according to PG&E’s outage map. The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately available, and PG&E did not give an estimated time for restoration.

Beginning early Monday morning, the CHP has reported multiple car crashes, as well as flooding and debris on county roads.

A mud slide into the road was reported at Old Creek Road at Whale Rock Reservoir about 4:10 a.m., according to the CHP’s incident information log.

In the North County, flooding was reported at North River Road and Estrella Road just before 5 a.m., according to the CHP. Rocks in the road were reported at Highway 46 East, east of the Cholame “Y,” just after 8 a.m.

Flooding was also reported at Highway 58 and Bitterwater Road just before 9 a.m., according to the CHP.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department, Santa Barbara Road at Los Palos Road in Atascadero is closed due to flooding.

Cholame Valley Road is also closed between Highway 46 and McMillan Canyon Road due to flooding, as is Penman Springs Road north of Linne Road and San Marcos Road east of Wellsona Road, according to the Public Works Department. Right before 10 a.m., the Public Words Department announced that Shell Creek Road is closed from about 4 miles north of Highway 58 to 1.5 miles south of Truesdale Road due to flooding.

A rollover collision was reported on eastbound Los Osos Valley Road at Turri Road at 8:40 a.m., according to the CHP. No one was injured in the crash, but eastbound lanes are blocked as of 9 a.m.

A non-injury crash was reported on the northbound Highway 101 near the Los Berros off ramp just after 7:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

