Woman heard ‘crying for help’ rescued from Salinas River during storm surge

By Kaytlyn Leslie

February 04, 2019 05:33 PM

A woman was rescued from the Salinas River in Paso Robles on Monday afternoon after being caught up in rising storm waters.

The unidentified woman was found by local contractors about 50 yards from the water’s edge in the 1500 block of North River Road, according to a Paso Robles Fire Department news release.

She had been “crying for help, and was spotted with water and debris up to her neck,” the release said.

The woman was rescued by Paso Robles emergency personnel and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The CHP Air Operations Division assisted in the rescue and searched the area for any other potential victims.

The Salinas River’s waters rose quickly over the weekend as a winter storm dropped inches of rain on the area. Residents are advised to avoid the river bed during storm events.

The sandy creeks and riverbeds of northern San Luis Obispo County are beginning to fill with water. San Marcos Creek, Huer Huero Creek and the Salinas River are all showing steady flows of water.

Kaytlyn Leslie

