Helicopter warns Paso Robles residents to stay away from Salinas River

Paso Robles residents should steer clear of the Salinas River ahead of mid-week storms that could cause flooding and long commutes.

The city’s Emergency Services Department has been warning people living in the riverbed of impending storms and potential flooding throughout the month, Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta said at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

The warnings come nearly a year after the Paso Robles Fire Department and the CHP rescued 10 people from the Salinas River after it suddenly flooded due to heavy rain.

Paso Robles has no permanent homeless shelter, and the Salinas riverbed is frequently used as a campsite. The city declared a homeless shelter crisis in November, which would enable officials to apply for funding through California’s Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP).

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

On Wednesday, the city issued a news release urging residents to stay away from the river and leave extra time for their commutes on Thursday morning.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter and the Paso Robles Fire Department rescue 10 people from the Salinas River on March 22, 2018. Heavy rains and flooding are expected when a storm hits Paso Robles on Wednesday and Thursday. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The incoming storm — expected to hit San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday — could bring gusting winds and 1.50 to 3 inches of rain to the area.

Earlier in January, crews posted 16 signs around heavily trafficked entrances to the riverbed, which is dry most of the year, Stornetta said.

An emergency services representative also attended nightly dinners put on by Paso Cares, a nonprofit that serves the city’s homeless population, to pass out fliers and speak with residents, Battalion Chief Brian Lewis said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a CHP helicopter flew the length of the river issuing evacuation warnings, Stornetta said. The helicopter repeated the warnings again on Wednesday, Lewis said.

After hearing the helicopter on Tuesday, some residents living in homes near the river called police, concerned they were being asked to leave, Stornetta said. He clarified that the warning is only for those camping in or around the riverbed.

“We’re trying to be as proactive as we can,” Lewis said. “Hope for the best, plan for the worst.”