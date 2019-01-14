Rain hits Central Coast — and the strongest storm of the season could be on the way

Rain hit San Luis Obispo County again on Monday — and the worst is yet to come.

As of 3 p.m., Rocky Butte had recorded 0. 87 inches of rain, Diablo Canyon had recorded 0.67 inches and Cal Poly recorded about a quarter-inch, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Rainfall amounts in the northern part of the county appeared to be higher than in South County. Paso Robles received 0.12 inches and Cambria recorded 0.67 inches, while Arroyo Grande and Oceano recorded 0.06 and 0.04 inches, respectively, Lindsey said.

In all, rainfall amounts for Monday were forecast to total about 0.50 to 0.75 inches, according to Lindsey.

“It’s raining pretty good, but mostly showers today,” Lindsey said Monday afternoon.

Minor car crashes were reported Monday, and the National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory from early Monday morning through about 3 p.m.

Caltrans shut down Highway 1 between Paul’s Slide and Mud Creek at noon, citing a “significant storm in the forecast.” There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Further south, a large tree fell in downtown Santa Barbara early Monday morning, knocking out power to hundreds of people.

A large pine tree toppled on De la Vina Street in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, damaging vehicles and knocking out power to the neighborhood. Peter Hartmann Noozhawk

Heavier rain is expected Tuesday, when another low-pressure system is forecast to bring strong to gale force winds at speeds ranging from 25 to 38 mph and gusting up to 45 mph, Lindsey said. The area is forecast to see moderate to heavy rain, with rain totals expected to fall between 1.50 and 2 inches, Lindsey said.

A third low-pressure system, which is expected to be the most intense, will bring “the strongest winds and heaviest rain” from Wednesday night into Thursday, Lindsey said. That storm is forecast to be the strongest of the season so far.

That system — which will also bring winds at speeds ranging from 32 to 46 mph and gusts of 55 mph — is expected to drop between 1.50 and 3 inches of rain on the Central Coast, Lindsey said. The storm is forecast to be the strongest of the season so far, Lindsey said.

If forecast models prove true, the area could see between 3.5 and 5.75 inches of rain between Monday and Thursday, Lindsey said. Big Sur could receive as much as 8 inches of rain over that time.

After Thursday, weather conditions should clear up, Lindsey said. Dry weather, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, is in the forecast for later Friday into Saturday.

But don’t put away your umbrellas just yet.

Another cold front could bring mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain showers on Sunday, according to Lindsey.