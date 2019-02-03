Storms dumped 2 to 4 inches of rain in some SLO County locations — and we might see snow

Storms that slammed into the Central Coast over the weekend dumped between 2 and 4 inches in many parts of San Luis Obispo County and caused power outages, road closures and flooding in other parts of the Central Coast.

And with more rain and colder temperatures in the forecast, there’s a chance for snow early this week.

Santa Barbara County emergency officials lifted evacuation orders on Sunday morning. Evacuations were ordered Friday in anticipation of rainfall rates that could cause debris flows, but that did not happen, the county’s Office of Emergency Management said.

Santa Barbara County bore the brunt of an intense storm Saturday morning that caused multiple trees to fall as well as minor flooding and debris flows.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Both Highway 101 and Highway 154 were closed in Santa Barbara County on Saturday as mud and water covered the roads. By Saturday evening, Highway 101 had reopened.

As of Sunday afternoon, Highway 154 near the east end of Cachuma Lake remained closed, according to Caltrans.

San Luis Obispo County was also pummeled by high winds and heavy rain Saturday, which led to power outages, some minor debris slides and a tree falling on a house.

As of Sunday afternoon, a total of 220 PG&E customers in the Cambria area were without power due to an equipment issue, according to PG&E’s power outage map. Power was expected to be restored by Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory that will be in effect until 11 a.m. Monday, cautioning that high surf could produce “localized beach erosion” and dangerous swimming conditions.

Along the coast, an 8- to 10-foot southwesterly swell with a 5- to 13-second period is forecast for Monday, followed by an 11- to 13-foot northwesterly swell with a 5- to 15-second period on Tuesday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Another few inches of rain is forecast from Sunday into Tuesday, Lindsey said. And that’s not all.

“We could see snow on the Cuesta Grade on Tuesday morning,” Lindsey said. “It’s not a safe bet, but it’s definitely a possibility.”

Two low-pressure systems and cold fronts will move through the Central Coast from Monday into Tuesday, Lindsey said.

The first system will bring moderate to heavy rain on Monday morning, with the strongest winds and heaviest rain occurring between 3 and 6 a.m., Lindsey said. Rainfall amounts are expected to range between 1 and 2 inches.

The second and coldest system will follow from Monday night into Tuesday morning, Lindsey said. Rainfall amounts with that system are expected to fall between 0.25 and 0.75 inches.

If snow does materialize on the Grade, it would show up late Monday night into Tuesday morning, when cold air associated with the second system is expected to lower snow levels down to 1,500 feet, Lindsey said.

There will be a break in the rain on Wednesday and Thursday, which are expected to be dry, cool and mostly clear, Lindsey said. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid-50s through Thursday.

Wet weather is expected to make a return Friday and into the next weekend, Lindsey said.