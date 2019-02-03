Storms pounded SLO County over the weekend. Here’s how much rain your area got

Rain pounded SLO County over the weekend, causing power outages and road closures throughout the area.

From Friday evening through 11 a.m. Sunday, Rocky Butte recorded more than 4 inches of rain, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Other big winners included Santa Margarita at 3.84 inches and Templeton at 3.12 inches.

Many other locations received more than an inch of rain, with some places, including Cal Poly, Lake Lopez and Camp San Luis, recording upward of 2 inches.

The wet weather is expected to continue through Tuesday, with a break in the rain expected on Wednesday and Thursday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

More wet weather is expected over next weekend as well, Lindsey said.

Here’s how much rain fell in your area from Friday through Sunday:

Rainfall totals from Friday evening through 11 a.m. Sunday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.20 Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road 1.18 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 2.96 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 1.64 Baywood Park 1.49 Cal Poly 2.38 Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org) 2.52 Camp San Luis 2.52 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 1.57 Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.48 Diablo Canyon 0.97 Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.54 Islay Hill 1.73 Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) 2.01 Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) 2.41 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 1.65 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 2.48 Mission Prep 2.40 Morro Bay Yacht Club 1.02 Nipomo, East 1.04 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.08 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 2.00 Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive 1.49 Rocky Butte 4.08 Santa Maria Public Airport 0.95 Santa Margarita 3.84 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 1.38 See Canyon at Creekside Farms 0.83 Shandon 1.30 Templeton 3.12 Vandenberg Air Force Base 1.40

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E