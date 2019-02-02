Here’s how much rain SLO County received in Saturday’s intense storm

San Luis Obispo County woke up to heavy rain and high winds Saturday morning, with most spots throughout the county receiving around an inch of precipitation from an intense storm that arrived in the early morning hours.

Southern San Luis Obispo received 1.10 inches of rain in 24 hours as of 5 p.m., according to slowater.org, while Rocky Butte east of San Simeon on the North Coast received the most rain in the area at 2.29 inches. Atascadero received 1.06 inches, and East Nipomo recorded 0.75 inches.

Rain tapered off later in the day, but more precipitation and possible thunderstorms were expected to hit SLO County on Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts were expected to be upwards of 45 miles per hour, tapering off into Sunday. The rain is projected to turn into scattered showers by Sunday afternoon.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said rainfall totals from Saturday night into Monday morning were expected to be 1 to 3 inches.

Another weather system is forecast for Monday, continuing into Tuesday as scattered showers. This system is expected to produce between 1.50 inches and 3 inches of rain. Moderate to gale-force winds (32 to 46 miles per hour) will also be present Monday.

Heavy snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada above 7,500 feet Saturday night into Sunday. Lindsey said that Monday’s colder system could produce snow as low as 3,000 feet across the Sierra Nevada and some of the peaks across the Central Coast.