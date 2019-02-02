Highway closures, flash flooding hit Santa Barbara after heavy rain, wind

Santa Barbara County received the brunt of a Saturday morning storm that slammed into the Central Coast, with multiple trees fallen on structures, minor flooding and debris flows.





Highway 101 is closed from Milpas to Highway 150 for flooding, according to Santa Barbara CHP.

#CAstorm- A Caltrans worker stands in the northbound US 101 in Montecito Saturday where the nearby Romero Creek has overflowed and flooded the Highway. The Highway will remain closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/LrC7wHByGI — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) February 2, 2019

A flash flood warning was issued for the Sherpa and Whittier fire burn areas, and areas of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria were issued evacuation warnings Friday night.

A large pine tree believed to be 100 years old came down on a Santa Barbara home, and a eucalyptus tree fell into an apartment complex in Goleta, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported.