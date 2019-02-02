Rain and wind slams SLO County, downing trees and leaving hundreds without power

High wind and heavy rain lashed the Central Coast on Saturday morning, downing trees and leaving hundreds without power across San Luis Obispo County.

North County received the bulk of the outages with nearly 600 customers without power in Atascadero and another 300 outside of Templeton.

There was also reports that a tree fell on a house on San Marcos Court in San Luis Obispo. A small mudslide was reported on Monte Road off San Luis Bay Drive east of Highway 101, as well.

A reported vehicle versus a power pole along Los Osos Valley Road and West Foothill Blvd. led to downed power lines and the complete blockage of the road at about 11 a.m. Los Osos Valley Road will be closed in both directions from the east side of Los Osos to Foothill Boulevard for the time being.

San Luis Obispo Monte Dr Mini Mudslide #calirain pic.twitter.com/XjaYzDYToN — Aundrea (@Ondreauh) February 2, 2019

Creeks were swollen throughout SLO County as a coastal flood and high surf advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m.

Rain was expected to turn into showers by the afternoon, with a chance of thunderstorms, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. Total rainfall could range between 2 and 4 inches.

Highway 1 north of Ragged Point between Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide was closed Friday ahead of the storm and will remain so until crews determine when it can be re-opened.

The rain is expected to continue through Monday and Tuesday, with a return to dry weather by Wednesday.

