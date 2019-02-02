Weather

Los Osos Valley Road closed in SLO after car crashes into power pole

By Scott Middlecamp

February 02, 2019 12:37 PM

Saturday morning showed minor flooding after a night of heavy rains

From San Luis Obispo to Guadalupe California there were flooded spots in the usual places Saturday morning.
By
Up Next
From San Luis Obispo to Guadalupe California there were flooded spots in the usual places Saturday morning.
By

A vehicle crashed into a power pole along Los Osos Valley Road on Saturday morning in San Luis Obispo, closing the road and causing power outages to more than 1,500 customers and nearby businesses.

The road is closed from east Los Osos to the San Luis Obispo city limits. The closure was expected to last until PG&E crews were able to fix the the power lines.

It was unclear if the crash was related to Saturday’s rain storm and no injuries were reported.

According to PG&E’s power outage map, nearly 1,500 customers were still affected by the crash by early Saturday afternoon, including nearby businesses such as Target and T.J. Maxx.

A heavy downpour brought street flooding throughout the area. Here is a video of flooding on Mission Street in Santa Barbara.

By

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

weather

weather-watch

  Comments  