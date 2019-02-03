Evacuations lifted for all of Santa Barbara County following stormy weekend

Santa Barbara County officials lifted all evacuation orders as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

“The National Weather Service has advised that critical rain rates did not materialize over the area as expected,” the agency said in an emailed release. “Showers are expected through Tuesday, February 5, but rainfall is not anticipated to reach critical levels to cause debris flows.”

The Office of Emergency Management cautioned that many roads in the county “may be impassable or have standing water and mud,” and they urged residents to use caution when returning home.

The evacuation center at Goleta Valley Community Center will be closed, the agency said. If anyone has questions regarding animal sheltering, call 805-681-4332, the agency said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

If evacuated residents need a wheelchair or other specialized transport when returning home, they can call Santa Barbara County’s Emergency Call Center at 833-688-5551, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

Santa Barbara County emergency officials issued evacuation orders Friday for residents in debris flow areas ahead of weekend storms.

Even though rainfall rates didn’t quite reach thresholds for major debris flows, Santa Barbara County was pummeled by a Saturday morning storm that closed Highway 101 and parts of Highway 154, toppled power lines and caused street flooding.