Santa Barbara County orders evacuations for mudslide areas ahead of intense storms

Santa Barbara County emergency officials on Friday issued an evacuation order for residents in debris flow areas ahead of anticipated weekend storms.

Those living in certain parts of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria — all coastal areas scarred by the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fires in 2016 and 2017 — must evacuate by 8 p.m. on Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

An interactive map showing evacuation zones is available at readysbc.org.

Areas adjacent to evacuation zones may become isolated during a debris flow, and nearby residents should also be prepared to leave their homes.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Red Cross will set up an evacuation center at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

A storm system is expected to hit the Central Coast on Friday and Saturday, bringing 2 to 4 inches of rain and gusting winds, according to John Lindsey, a PG&E meteorologist.

More than 20 people were killed in January 2018 after mudslides tore through burn areas. This winter, officials have taken a proactive approach to evacuations, warning residents to leave their homes when major storms are in the forecast.

Residents were previously evacuated as a precaution in mid-January. The order was lifted a day later, after the area received less rain than expected.

For help evacuating animals, call the animal hotline at 805-681-4332. For additional information, visit readysbc.org or call 833-688-5551.