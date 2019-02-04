Hwy 154 closed ‘indefinitely’ due to clogged drainage culvert near Lake Cachuma

Highway 154 is closed indefinitely between Santa Barbara and Highway 246 due to a clogged drainage culvert that is about 30 feet underwater near Lake Cachuma, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers confirmed Monday morning.

Highway 154 is open on the Santa Ynez side, Shivers said in a tweet Sunday evening.

“We’re working to clear the culvert from under 30, 35 feet of water,” Shivers told The Tribune in a phone interview. “We have work to do in clearing that.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Highway 154 remains closed indefinitely near Lake Cachuma. A drainage culvert is 30 feet under water and needs to be cleared. Hwy. 154 is closed between Santa Barbara and State Route 246. It is open on the Santa Ynez side. Photos courtesy of Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Dept. pic.twitter.com/fV8tNpB0nz — Jim Shivers (@JimEShivers) February 4, 2019

The clogged culvert is near Lake Cachuma in the Santa Ynez Valley, and is filled with with debris — mainly large downed trees and limbs — washed down the mountains from the 2017 Whittier Fire burn area during Saturday’s heavy rains.

An 8-foot-high arched culvert is supposed to allow water flowing down the mountain to pass under the highway and into Lake Cachuma. But witnesses told Noozhawk it is packed with debris, and water is only seeping through.

The highway was shut down Saturday between Highway 192 and Highway 246, and officials said at the time they hoped to reopen the road by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Also shut on Saturday was Highway 101 from Milpas Street to Highway 150, but the road reopened completely by 5 p.m. Saturday.