Kristin Smart hearing: Handler says cadaver dog had ‘strong response’ in Paul Flores’ dorm

A cadaver dog handler testified in court Tuesday that his dog alerted to the presence of human remains in the residence hall room of the man accused of murdering Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

Wayne Behrens said his dog’s search in 1996 began outdoors on campus but that the animal independently led him to Santa Lucia Hall — right outside the window of Paul Flores’ room, although Behrens didn’t know that at the time.

“We knew we were looking for a probably deceased person,” Behrens said on the stand in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. “But we weren’t told that dorm had any significance.”

The search eventually continued inside the dorm room, where the dog alerted to one side of the room containing a mattress. Three other dogs trained to detect human remains also later focused on that spot.

Testimony resumed Tuesday in Superior Court in the preliminary hearing for Paul Flores and his father, Ruben.

Paul Flores, now 44, is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996.

Smart’s body has never been found but investigators said in court documents that her remains were buried at the Arroyo Grande home of 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and recently moved.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder, while his father is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Tuesday marks the 15th day of proceedings as the evidentiary hearing dives into its fifth week. It is now tentatively scheduled to conclude by Sept. 10; both parties said on Monday that proceedings are behind schedule.

Nearly two dozen people — including Smart’s parents and former friends and classmates of Smart and Paul Flores, as well as current and retired San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Poly campus detectives, Flores’ ex-girlfriend and a cadaver dog expert — have testified since the hearing began Aug. 2.

On Monday, a retired handler of a dog trained to detect human remains testified that the dog alerted on Paul Flores’ Santa Lucia Hall dorm room about a month after he moved out of the room in 1996.

Gail Laroque was the second handler to testify that their dogs alerted to the room — namely a mattress and trash can left behind in the room, which had been cleaned by Cal Poly staff by June 29, 1996.

At the conclusion of the weeks-long hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Here’s what happened in court so far on Tuesday.

Third cadaver dog handler testifies in SLO court

Behrens was first of three cadaver dog handlers to search Paul Flores’ dorm room on June 29, 1996.

Behrens testified Tuesday that he was assigned to the search of the Cal Poly campus through his work for the California Rescue Dog Association (CARDA), which contracts work for the state Office of Emergency Services.

He was on campus at the request of law enforcement with Adela Morris and Laroque, two other CARDA volunteers who also had their own certified human remains detection dogs. Both Morris and Laroque previously testified during the preliminary hearing.

Behrens’ dog, a yellow Labrador named Sierra, was certified by CARDA in locating both remains and live humans, and had been successful in finding remains in at least four large-scale searches times during its lifetime, he testified.

Behrens recalled on the stand that he was assigned to search a rectangle-shaped outdoor area of the Cal Poly campus, with the residence halls at the northern boundary.

Sierra ignored other areas but led Behrens to the exterior of Santa Lucia Hall and “showed interest” outside a first-floor window.

Behrens said he asked his accompanying San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputy to let them inside the building to continue the search. After a little hesitation, Behrens said, he and Sierra were allowed into the building, which was partially occupied by students at the time.

According to Behrens, the dog ran to Room 128, then, when let inside, alerted to a mattress on one side of the room, and to a desk underneath a window leading to where she had alerted outside.

“We were all surprised by the strong response,” Behrens testified. “It was a strong response. The deputy behind me said, ‘Wow.’ “

Asked by deputy district attorney Christopher Peuvrelle to describe the intensity of Sierra’s alert, Behrens said, “Sometimes (alerts) can be a little ambiguous. This was not ambiguous.”

The handler said he urged law enforcement officers to bring in other K-9 teams to verify his findings.

Behrens said he recommended the deputy bring in the other dog teams “blind,” or without any explanation.

Under cross examination, Behrens said he remembered discussing his findings with the other K-9 handlers, but not until after they conducted their own searches.

The defense also asked Behrens about any possible contamination of the room. He said the deputy that followed him was not wearing any protective gear and that there was roughly a half-dozen student residents lingering around the dorm building while he conducted his search.

Behrens testified that he was not aware of any physical evidence or actual human remains ultimately being found in the room.

Unlike dogs in three later searches, Behren’s dog did not alert on a trash bin in Flores’ room, he said.

Sacramento criminologist takes the stand

Just prior to the lunch recess, the court heard testimony from Faye Springer, a retired senior criminologist for the Sacramnto County District Attorney’s Office who currently contracts with that county’s Laboratory of Forensic Services.

Springer, who is being taken out of order as a witness, said her expertise is trace evidence, or evidence that is small enough to require special instruments such as microscopes to examine.

Spring said she’s testified more than 500 times as an expert in court proceedings — roughly half of that related to trace evidence, including that blood and fibers.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday morning what Springer was to testify to, but unsealed court records show that investigators say they recovered trace amounts of petrified blood in a disturbed patch of soil under Ruben Flores’ deck at his home at 710 White Court in Arroyo Grande.

Springer’s testimony was expected to resume Tuesday afternoon.