Kristin Smart hearing: Cadaver dog gave ‘the strongest alert’ on Paul Flores’ dorm room

A handler for dogs trained to detect human remains testified that a dog she used to search a Cal Poly residence hall room for any trace of missing student Kristin Smart in 1996 “was absolutely one of the most trained dogs in California.”

That dog “gave me probably the strongest alert I’ve seen her do,” the handler, Adela Morris, said on the stand Wednesday afternoon.

Witness testimony continued Wednesday in the month-long preliminary hearing in the case against Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores.

Prosecutors allege Smart was murdered by Paul Flores during a rape attempt in his residence hall room more than 25 years ago.

Paul Flores, 44, is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Smart’s body has never been found but investigators believe her remains were buried at the Arroyo Grande home of 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and recently moved.

Morris spent Wednesday morning on the stand in San Luis Obispo Superior Court defending her qualifications and those of her former dog, Cholla, which was one of four dogs in total to alert on Paul Flores’ former dorm room in Santa Lucia Hall.

The defense objected to Morris’ testimony, saying that foundation was not established to show what can be concluded from a cadaver dog alert when no forensic evidence was recovered from the site of the hit.

Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen overruled that objection, finding that Morris could testify to what Cholla alerted to in the room.

Wednesday marks the seventh day of testimony in the evidentiary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, which van Rooyen said is likely to proceed through August.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder. His father is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

More than a dozen people — including Smart’s parents and former friends and classmates of Smart and Paul Flores, as well as current and retired San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Poly campus detectives, Flores’ ex-girlfriend and a cadaver dog expert — have testified since the hearing began Aug. 2.

At the conclusion of the hearing, van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

After Paul Flores moved out of his Santa Lucia Hall dorm room, investigators searched the empty and cleaned room. Cadaver dogs each independently react to Flores’ room. Here’s how Santa Lucia Hall looks today. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Dog handler talks about search of Paul Flores’ dorm room

Morris testified Wednesday that she and Cholla, who was certified by the state through a training program, reported to Santa Lucia Hall on the Cal Poly campus at the request of law enforcement.

She said she knew before arriving that her search was related to the missing Smart.

The dog, which was trained only to find the location of decomposing human remains, immediately “ran down the hall” of the first floor of Santa Lucia Hall and scratched at Paul Flores’ former room, Room 128, which was closed and locked.

“I just put my dog to work and I stayed by the (front) door,” Morris said, adding that Cholla returned to her to signal the alert and then returned to Room 128 again.

Once let inside, Cholla “alerted multiple times” to the left side of the room — Flores’ side — targeting a bed mattress, a desk and a garbage can.

“Everything on the left side,” Morris said.

Morris said the dog had “no interest” in the right side of the room or any other room in Santa Lucia Hall.

A second dog, which Morris called her back-up dog, was used to gather a second opinion in the Santa Lucia search. That dog, Cirque, had a similar reaction to Flores’ room with “extremely animated strong alerts,” Morris said.

“All he wanted to do was go to that door (to Room 128),” Morris said, adding that Cirque also spent time alerting to the left side of the room. Morris described Cirque’s behavior as “confident, animated and unwilling to stop.”

Under cross-examination, defense attorney Robert Sanger asked Morris about the near-100-degree weather that day; Morris conceded that hot weather “diminishes” the results of a cadaver search.

Testimony was scheduled to continue Wednesday afternoon.