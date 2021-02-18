Paso Robles police arrest 2 Nevada suspects allegedly involved in Trevon Perry killing

Paso Robles police on Thursday announced the arrest of two Nevada suspects accused of being involved in the killing of Trevon Perry.

Officers arrested Mario Rostro III, 23, and Heather Montgomery, 25, both of Lovelock, Nevada, on suspicion of being accessories to murder, a Paso Robles Police Department news release said.

Rostro and Montgomery were booked into the Pershing County Jail and are awaiting extradition to California.

“Investigators from the Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office traveled to Lovelock, Nevada, to assist local agencies in arresting the pair on an arrest warrant, relating to their involvement in the Trevon Perry homicide case,” the release said.

Perry, 27, was reported missing in March 2020 after he was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Paso Robles. Investigators later found his remains buried in the back yard of a Riverside home on June 18.

A coroner’s examination revealed Perry died from a single gunshot wound behind his left ear, and the weapon that killed him was fired from point-blank range.

Since June 2020, police have arrested at least six additional suspects they believe were involved in Perry’s killing.

