3 men arrested in deadly gang-related shooting in Oceano, SLO sheriff says

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in connection with the shooting death of an Oceano man in April.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson said at a news conference Monday that deputies arrested Nathaniel Alexander Jara, 21, of Avila Beach and Gabriel Luis Garay, and Robert Joseph Garay, 28, both of San Luis Obispo for the alleged homicide of Daniel Fuentes, Sr.

Fuentes, 41, died early April 3 inside the home of a neighbor in the 2200 block of Beach Street, the Sheriff’s Office said in April. He apparently knocked on the neighbor’s door and told the residents inside that he had been shot, according to the agency.

Over the course of the past four months, detectives identified Jara and Gabriel and Robert Garay “based on extensive follow-up investigative processes, tips from the public and forensic evidence,” and arrested them, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

“This is a result of good, old-fashioned investigative work,” Parkinson said Monday. “I am extremely proud of our detectives who worked countless hours on this case which resulted in the arrests of three people.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives are calling the shooting a “gang-related incident.” All three suspects were identified as members of the Oceano 13 gang, the agency said, and Fuentes had associated with known gang members.

As of late Monday morning, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office had not filed charges against any of the three men.

According to court records, Jara and Gabriel Garay have criminal histories that include minor drug-related offenses.

Robert Garay has three pending criminal cases unrelated to Fuentes’ death, including petty theft and inflicting corporal injury against a spouse or cohabitant.

All three men were being held Monday at San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

As charges have not yet been filed, the men do not yet have a scheduled court arraignment.

Parkinson said Fuentes’ murder is not considered related to another yet-unsolved homicide in Oceano in January. On Jan. 3, 90-year-old Larry Bross was found dead in his home in the 1400 block of Strand Way, less than two miles from where Fuentes died.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bross’s cause of death was “multiple chop force traumatic injuries.” No arrests have been made in that case.