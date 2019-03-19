Cause of death released for Oceano activist found killed in his home

Authorities have released the cause of death for Larry Bross, 90-year-old Oceano man who was found dead in his home in January, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Bross’s cause of death was “multiple chop force traumatic injuries,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

When asked for clarification, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said a sharp object was used to kill Bross, “resulting in injuries that have features of sharp force trauma as well as those of blunt force trauma.”

Cipolla declined to comment further on the type of object that was used to kill Bross, citing the ongoing investigation.

Toxicology tests performed did not yield anything significant, the Sheriff’s Office said. A sheriff’s commander previously told The Tribune that an autopsy was performed on Bross in late January, but declined to comment further at the time due to the ongoing investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation into Bross’s death is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bross’s body was found Jan. 24 in the 1400 block of Strand Way. At the time, Greg Mills, a neighbor who found Bross’s body, told The Tribune that Bross appeared to have been beaten and stabbed.

Bross was a well-known community activist in Oceano, a retired history teacher who had lived in the home on Strand Way since the late 1960s, according to a previous Tribune story.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Bross’s death, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the crime to call the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through slotips.org.