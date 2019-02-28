Oceano activist was killed in his home. Now the sheriff is offering a $10,000 reward

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday again asked for the public’s help in solving a gruesome homicide in Oceano.

In a news release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the killing of a 90-year-old man who was apparently beaten and stabbed to death at his Oceano home Jan. 24.

Sheriff’s officials still have not released a cause of death for Larry Albert Bross, a well-known environmental activist whose body was found in his home in the 1400 block of Strand Way.

A sheriff’s commander previously told The Tribune that an autopsy was performed on Bross in late January, but he declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Though officials have not publicly identified any suspects, the Sheriff’s Office previously said that investigators believed Bross’ death was an isolated incident and “there is no risk to the public at this time.”

It appears investigators have few leads.

On Jan. 28, the Sheriff’s Office asked to interview anyone who had contact with Bross over the last two weeks and had not already spoken with sheriff’s deputies, by calling the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

The Sheriff’s Office is also seeking home video surveillance footage from residents in the Strand Way area who have not already spoken with sheriff’s officials.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP or through their website slotips.org.

Officials have released few details about Bross’ death, but Greg Mills, a neighbor who said he discovered Bross’ body, told The Tribune that Bross appeared to have been beaten and stabbed.

“There was a lot of blood,” Mills said. “No one should go that way.”